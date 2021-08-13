We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is MYR Group (MYRG) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Utilities space have likely heard of MYR Group (MYRG - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.
MYR Group is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 110 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MYRG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MYRG's full-year earnings has moved 14.75% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, MYRG has returned 67.75% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of 5.66% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that MYR Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, MYRG is a member of the Electric Construction industry, which includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 67.75% so far this year, so MYRG is performing on par in this area.
Investors in the Utilities sector will want to keep a close eye on MYRG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.