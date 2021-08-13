We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of SBLK and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.
Star Bulk Carriers is one of 136 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SBLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBLK's full-year earnings has moved 20.10% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, SBLK has moved about 129.79% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 9.56%. This means that Star Bulk Carriers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, SBLK belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 47.64% so far this year, meaning that SBLK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track SBLK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.