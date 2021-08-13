We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Urban Outfitters (URBN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Urban Outfitters is one of 213 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. URBN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN's full-year earnings has moved 42.76% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, URBN has returned 52.15% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 3.40%. This means that Urban Outfitters is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, URBN belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.32% so far this year, so URBN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on URBN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.