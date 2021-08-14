We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) closed at $243.82, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 1.4% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75% in that time.
CRWD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 31, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $323.97 million, up 62.83% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion, which would represent changes of +48.15% and +56.16%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRWD is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, CRWD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 607.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 59.54.
Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 24.31 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.74 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CRWD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.