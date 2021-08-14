We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GameStop (GME) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
GameStop (GME - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $162.52, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the video game retailer had lost 2.68% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.54% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.75% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GME as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GME is projected to report earnings of -$0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 70%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion, up 18.69% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $5.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +100.93% and +11.4%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GME should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 101.63% higher within the past month. GME currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, GME currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8117.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.86.
The Retail - Consumer Electronics industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.