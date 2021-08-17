Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in NXP Semiconductors (
NXPI Quick Quote NXPI - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NXPI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? NXP Semiconductors' Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at NXP Semiconductors' main business drivers.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions that leverage its RF, analog, power management, interface, security, as well as digital processing expertise. These solutions are used in a wide range of applications, namely automotive, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing.
NXP seems to be well positioned to capitalize on the level 2-5 automotive market. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and other key categories of autonomous vehicles — namely Connectivity, Powertrain & Vehicle Dynamics, Body & Comfort as well as Connected Infotainment — have been gaining momentum.
Additionally, the company is the leader in general purpose microcontrollers and application processors in industrial and IoT markets. In the mobile segment, NXP is the leader in mobile payments. The company offers the full scope of mobile wallet development with mWallet 2GO, which is a big positive. It addresses user demands to quickly enable payment devices by digitizing their bank cards and experience smooth transactions at the Point-of-Sale.
Total revenues were $8.6 billion in 2020, down 3% from 2019. The company derives revenues from four end markets — Automotive, Industrial & IoT, Mobile, as well as Communication Infrastructure & Others.
In 2020, Automotive, Industrial & IoT, Mobile, and Communication Infrastructure & Others, generated 44%, 21%, 14% and 21% of total revenues, respectively.
Revenues from Automotive, and Communication Infrastructure end markets declined 9% each, repectively, while that of Industrial & IoT, and Mobile increased 15% and 5% year over year, respectively.
Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.6 billion in 2020.
NXP competes with many different semiconductor companies. The company faces stiff competition from other well-established players in the semiconductor space, including ON Semiconductor Corporation, Analog Devices and Microchip Technology Incorporated.
Bottom Line
While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in NXP Semiconductors ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $11,952.25, or a 1,095.22% gain, as of August 16, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
The S&P 500 rose 279.03% and the price of gold increased -4.33% over the same time frame in comparison.
Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for NXPI.
NXP Semiconductors reported second quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Strong demand environment across the end-markets drove the results. The company continued to benefit from strong position in secular growth markets — including Automotive, industrial & IoT, as well as mobile. Notably, solid momentum in RF power for base stations remains a tailwind. Further, growing efforts to develop an improved 5nm design strategy with an aim of increasing software performance required in future cars are positives. Additionally, rising 5G network deployments are driving growth of the communication business. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain major headwinds. In addition, softness in the communications market remains a concern.
The stock is up 13.23% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 12 higher, for fiscal 2021. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NXPI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?
NXP Semiconductors' Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at NXP Semiconductors' main business drivers.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions that leverage its RF, analog, power management, interface, security, as well as digital processing expertise. These solutions are used in a wide range of applications, namely automotive, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing.
NXP seems to be well positioned to capitalize on the level 2-5 automotive market. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and other key categories of autonomous vehicles — namely Connectivity, Powertrain & Vehicle Dynamics, Body & Comfort as well as Connected Infotainment — have been gaining momentum.
Additionally, the company is the leader in general purpose microcontrollers and application processors in industrial and IoT markets. In the mobile segment, NXP is the leader in mobile payments. The company offers the full scope of mobile wallet development with mWallet 2GO, which is a big positive. It addresses user demands to quickly enable payment devices by digitizing their bank cards and experience smooth transactions at the Point-of-Sale.
Total revenues were $8.6 billion in 2020, down 3% from 2019. The company derives revenues from four end markets — Automotive, Industrial & IoT, Mobile, as well as Communication Infrastructure & Others.
In 2020, Automotive, Industrial & IoT, Mobile, and Communication Infrastructure & Others, generated 44%, 21%, 14% and 21% of total revenues, respectively.
Revenues from Automotive, and Communication Infrastructure end markets declined 9% each, repectively, while that of Industrial & IoT, and Mobile increased 15% and 5% year over year, respectively.
Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.6 billion in 2020.
NXP competes with many different semiconductor companies. The company faces stiff competition from other well-established players in the semiconductor space, including ON Semiconductor Corporation, Analog Devices and Microchip Technology Incorporated.
Bottom Line
While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in NXP Semiconductors ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $11,952.25, or a 1,095.22% gain, as of August 16, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
The S&P 500 rose 279.03% and the price of gold increased -4.33% over the same time frame in comparison.
Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for NXPI.
NXP Semiconductors reported second quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Strong demand environment across the end-markets drove the results. The company continued to benefit from strong position in secular growth markets — including Automotive, industrial & IoT, as well as mobile. Notably, solid momentum in RF power for base stations remains a tailwind. Further, growing efforts to develop an improved 5nm design strategy with an aim of increasing software performance required in future cars are positives. Additionally, rising 5G network deployments are driving growth of the communication business. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain major headwinds. In addition, softness in the communications market remains a concern.The stock is up 13.23% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 12 higher, for fiscal 2021. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.