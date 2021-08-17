If You Invested $1000 in ON Semiconductor Corp. 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in ON Semiconductor Corp. (
ON Quick Quote ON - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ON for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? ON Semiconductor Corp.'s Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at ON Semiconductor Corp.'s main business drivers.
ON Semiconductor Corporation is an original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components. The company was spun off from Motorola in Aug 1999 and went public through an IPO in May 2000.
ON Semi’s product lines include discretes, such as bipolar transistors, diodes, filters, FETs, rectifiers and thyristors. ON Semi’s acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor International makes it a leader in the power semiconductor space. Moreover, the company’s acquisitions of Cypress Semiconductor’s CMOS Image Sensor Business Unit, SANYO Semiconductor, AMI Semiconductor, Analog Devices’ power PC controller business, CMD, Catalyst, and SoundDesign gave it new technical capabilities, some custom ASIC products, higher-margin products, exposure to new end markets and greater product breadth. The power management product line includes AC-DC controllers and regulators, DC-DC converters and regulators, drivers, thermal managers, and voltage controllers, references and supervisors. The logic product line includes clocking, memory, differential logic and standard logic products. Signal processing products include amplifiers and comparators, analog switches, digital potentiometers, DSP systems and interfaces. The company also offers custom application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), foundry services and memory products. Customers include OEMs, electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers and distributors. Top OEM customers include Motorola, Delta, Hewlett-Packard, Samsung, Siemens, Apple, Dell, Nokia, Intel, Sony, Continental Automotive Systems, DaimlerChrysler, Delphi, TRW and Visteon. Top distributor customers include Arrow, Avnet, EBV Elektronik, Future, Solomon Enterprise and World Peace. Top EMS customers are Flextronics, Jabil and Celestica. Phoenix, AZ-based ON Semiconductor reported revenues of $5.255 billion in 2020. The company generated 13.9% of total revenues in 2020 from the United States. Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in ON Semiconductor Corp. ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $5,592.02, or a gain of 459.20%, as of August 16, 2021, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 279.03% and the price of gold went up -4.33% over the same time frame.
Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for ON.
ON Semiconductor reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results with earnings and revenues increasing on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from broad-based strength across industrial, computing, consumer and automotive end-markets. ON Semiconductor continues to gain traction among electric vehicle manufacturers. It witnessed solid demand environment in the second quarter, particularly for its power and sensing products, which it expects to continue in the near term. However, the company is suffering from supply constraints, especially for certain products that are manufactured by its foundry partners. ON Semiconductor expects that the demand will continue to outpace supply through the first half of next year. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nonetheless, a highly leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.
Shares have gained 23.61% over the past four weeks and there have been 11 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
