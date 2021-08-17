Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Bank of America a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Bank of America (
BAC Quick Quote BAC - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BAC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Bank of America's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Bank of America's main business drivers.
Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Corporation (incorporated in 1874) is one of the largest financial holding companies in the United States. With total assets worth $3.03 trillion as of Jun 30, 2021, it provides a diverse range of banking and non-banking financial services and products.
Bank of America presents results of operations through the following business segments:
Consumer Banking (35.1% of total assets in 2020), comprising Deposits and Consumer Lending businesses, provides a wide range of credit, banking and investment products and services to consumers and businesses.
Global Wealth & Investment Management (13.1%) consisting of Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management, offers wealth structuring, investment management, trust and banking needs and specialty asset management services. Global Banking (20.6%), which includes Global Corporate Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Business Banking and Global Investment Banking, provides lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions, and underwriting and advisory services. Global Markets (21.9%) offers sales and trading, market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement and custody, and risk-management services globally. All Other (9.3%) consists of ALM activities, equity investments, the international consumer card business, liquidating businesses, residual expense allocations and other. In March 2021, Bank of America acquired Axia Technologies Inc. Bottom Line
While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Bank of America ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $5,789.99, or a gain of 479%, as of August 16, 2021, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
The S&P 500 rose 279.03% and the price of gold increased -4.33% over the same time frame in comparison.
Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for BAC.
Bank of America's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2021 results show the impact of robust advisory business, weak loan demand and normalized trading. Opening of new branches, enhanced digital offerings, strategic buyouts and efforts to manage costs will keep supporting profitability. A strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding financials. The company will keep enhancing shareholder value through impressive capital deployment activities. However, lower interest rates and the Federal Reserve’s decision to not change the same in near term are expected to keep hurting the company’s margins and interest income. Muted lending scenario remains a major near-term concern.
The stock has jumped 9.78% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2021; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
