If You Invested $1000 in Blackstone Group a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Blackstone Group (
BX Quick Quote BX - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Blackstone Group's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Blackstone Group's main business drivers.
Headquartered in New York, Blackstone Inc. is an asset manager of alternative investments and a provider of financial advisory services. As of Jun 30, 2021, total AUM was $684.03 billion.
The company operates its businesses through four segments: The Private Equity segment comprises management of private equity funds, collectively called the Blackstone Capital Partners (BCP) funds, along with energy and communications-related investments. Also, the segment includes Tactical Opportunities business, Strategic Partners Fund Solutions and Blackstone Total Alternatives Solution. As of Jun 30, 2021, segmental AUM was $223.62 billion. The Real Estate segment primarily comprises management of real estate funds called the Blackstone Real Estate Partners (BREP) funds. In addition, the segment has two other funds – Blackstone Real Estate Debt Strategies (BREDS) funds and Blackstone Property Partners (BPP) funds. As of Jun 30, 2021, segmental AUM was $207.55 billion. The Hedge Fund Solutions segment consists of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM), an institutional solutions provider utilizing hedge funds across a variety of strategies. The segment’s AUM was $79.15 billion as of Jun 30, 2021. The Credit & Insurance segment includes senior credit-focused funds, distressed debt funds, mezzanine funds and general credit-focused funds concentrated in the leveraged finance marketplace. All these are managed by Blackstone’s subsidiary. As of Jun 30, 2021, segmental AUM was $173.71 billion.
In 2017, Blackstone acquired Aon's Technology-enabled HR Business and Harvest Fund Advisors LLC. In 2018, Blackstone, along with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and GIC, acquired a majority stake in Thomson Reuters’ Financial & Risk business, and Clarus. In December 2020, the company acquired DCI.
Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Blackstone Group a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $8,796.93, or a gain of 779.69%, as of August 16, 2021, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 279.03% and gold's return of -4.33% over the same time frame.
Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for BX.
Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2021 results were mainly aided by growth in revenues. Blackstone remains well-poised to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic expansion strategies. To provide ESG-focused investment opportunities, it inked a deal to acquire Sphera, while the buyout of DCI will further enhance its digital capabilities. However, elevated costs will likely hurt the bottom line to an extent. High debt levels along with lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings, remain other key concerns. Yet, net inflows are likely to keep aiding assets under management (AUM) growth.
Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 12.33%, and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
