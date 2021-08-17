We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Autohome Inc. (ATHM - Free Report) offers an online destination for automobile consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Baozun Inc. (BZUN - Free Report) is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.6% downward over the last 30 days.
DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG - Free Report) is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 78.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3% downward over the last 30 days.
Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR - Free Report) provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
