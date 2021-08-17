Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Autohome Inc. (ATHM - Free Report) offers an online destination for automobile consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN - Free Report) is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.6% downward over the last 30 days.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG - Free Report) is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 78.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT - Free Report) operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3% downward over the last 30 days.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR - Free Report) provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

