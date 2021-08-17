Ecolab (ECL) Inks New Innovative Deal With Manchester United

Ecolab Inc. ( ECL Quick Quote ECL - Free Report) recently entered into a partnership with Manchester United plc ( MANU Quick Quote MANU - Free Report) , wherein the reputed football club will adopt Ecolab’s science-based solutions across Old Trafford and the Carrington training ground. Through this collaboration, Manchester United will draw on Ecolab’s leading experience in hygiene and sustainable practices to create a cleaner environment for fans and promote public health, as the club prepares to reopen Old Trafford ahead of the new season.
The Club has also committed to work with Ecolab to achieve its official Ecolab Science Certified seal. Ecolab will further partner with Manchester United Foundation to collaborate on future projects within the Foundation’s network of partner schools in Greater Manchester.
The recent partnership with Manchester United is expected to build on Ecolab’s industrial, healthcare and hospitality experience as well as scientific expertise to continue to help organizations provide sustainable experiences that protect public health.
More on the Collaboration
The Ecolab hand disinfectant will be distributed across all areas of the Club’s iconic Old Trafford stadium and Carrington training ground to benefit fans, players and staff. Ecolab will also offer a customized textile care solution for the football club’s laundry to deliver improved quality, safety and sustainability during washing kits and linens. The Club’s groundskeeping team will be advised on the methods to optimize the quality of water used to irrigate pitches and to help provide the best possible playing surfaces at Old Trafford and Carrington.
The implementation of the new solutions and technology across the Club will be supervised by a designated in-house expert from Ecolab.
Per management, the partnership is likely to enable Ecolab in exhibiting the transformative outcomes that it drives for its customers on a daily basis.
Industry Prospects Per a report published in IndustryARC, the global health and hygiene market size is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2025. Factors driving market growth include growing concern over health and hygiene owing to a rise in the incidence of infections and communicable diseases, increasing cleanliness among people, rising consumption of hygienic foods, technological advancements, and innovation in personal hygiene products.
Given the substantial market prospects, Ecolab’s recent collaboration with Manchester United to advance hygienic and sustainable practices seems well-timed.
Notable Developments
In August 2021, Ecolab opened the Ecolab Healthcare Advanced Design Center in Eagan, MN. This innovation center is intended to help Ecolab Healthcare partner with medical device industry customers to develop custom sterile barrier solutions and equipment drapes for hospitals and surgery centers to boost infection prevention measures, enhance patient outcomes, and manage operational costs and efficiencies.
In its earnings call for second-quarter 2021, Ecolab noted that its solid performance in the second quarter reflected significant year-on-year sales growth and earnings growth, driven by recovering markets, accelerating pricing and new business wins. This upside more than offset the increased delivered product costs and the slower pace of reopenings outside the United States.
Share Price Performance
The stock has underperformed its
industry over the past year. It has grown 13.7% compared to the industry’s 22.8% growth. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, Ecolab carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
