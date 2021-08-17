Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Boston Scientific (BSX) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, Boston Scientific (BSX - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. BSX recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for BSX

Shares of BSX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that BSX could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider BSX's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 13 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch BSX for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today