Mosaic (MOS) Announces Revenues and Volumes for July 2021
The Mosaic Company (MOS - Free Report) recently announced sales volumes and revenues for July 2021 by business unit.
The Potash Segment recorded sales volume of 629,000 tons in May, down 15% from 743,000 tons in the year-ago period. Sales revenues were $191 million, up around 24% from $154 million in the prior-year period.
The Mosaic Fertilizantes segment’s sales volume inched down 0.3% to 1,197,000 tons from 1,201,000 tons last year. Sales revenues increased around 52% to $585 million from $385 million recorded last year.
The Phosphates segment recorded sales volume of 597,000 tons, down around 11.6% from 676,000 tons a year ago. Sales revenues in the segment were $407 million, up around 75% year over year from $233 million a year ago.
Shares of Mosaic have gained 88% in the past year compared with 53.6% rise of the industry.
The company, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects strong agricultural trends to continue through the second half of 2021, driving demand for fertilizers. Grower economics remain attractive in most global growing regions on strong crop demand, affordable inputs and favorable weather, the company noted.
The company forecasts $90-$100 per ton improvement in average realized price in the Phosphates segment, sequentially, in the third quarter. For the Potash segment, $25-$35 per ton improvement in average realized prices is expected in the third quarter.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Mosaic currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) , Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) and Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 489.2% for the current year. The company's shares have surged 172.1% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.
Dow has an expected earnings growth rate of around 403.01% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 43.2% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 138.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have rallied 37.6% in the past year. It currently holds a Zacks Rank #2.