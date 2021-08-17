We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Microsoft is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 3.77% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, MSFT has returned 31.67% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 23.15% on average. This shows that Microsoft is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, MSFT belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.22% this year, meaning that MSFT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to MSFT as it looks to continue its solid performance.