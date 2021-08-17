We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Take-Two (TTWO) Releases Hades for Consoles and Play Station
Take-Two Interactive's (TTWO - Free Report) Private division recently released Hades, a dungeon crawler rogue-like game from Supergiant Games.
Hades takes place in the Greek underworld. It follows Zagreus – Hades’ son – who must escape his father’s domain to find his missing mother, Persephone.
There are six base weapons, or Infernal Arms, to wield in Hades such as Coronacht (the Heart-Seeking Bow), Aegis (the Shield of Chaos) and Varatha (the Eternal Spear). To unlock most of these weapons, players need to collect a number of Chthonic Keys.
A huge aspect of Hades, Boons are gifts from gods like Aphrodite, Athena, Demeter, and Zeus among others that will supplement Zagreus with all kinds of powerful benefits for the duration of the game.
Meanwhile, keepsakes are a means to power up Zagreus as he attempts to escape the Underworld. Some of the popular Keepsakes includes Skelly's Lucky Tooth, Eurydice's Evergreen Acorn, and Thanatos' Pierced Butterfly.
Released on other platforms in 2020, Hades is available for an MSRP of $29.99 for the physical edition and $24.99 digitally, on PS 5, PS 4, Xbox Series XS and Xbox One consoles.
TakeTwo Interactive Software, Inc. Price and Consensus
TakeTwo Interactive Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TakeTwo Interactive Software, Inc. Quote
Strong Portfolio to Aid the Top Line
Take Two Interactive keeps building upon its portfolio by innovating and adding new content to franchises. The release of Hades will further strengthen Take Two Interactive’s portfolio, which includes popular franchises like NBA, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) and Borderlands.
The company’s strong slate of releases is expected to drive revenues in the near term. Take Two’s division 2K in collaboration with Gearbox Entertainment announced the arrival of a new adventure game named Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in early 2022.
On Jul 14, Take-Two’s 2K announced the full roster of cover athletes for NBA 2K22, the next installment of the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series. All editions of NBA 2K22 are currently scheduled for worldwide release on Sep 10, 2021.
Private Division also announced that it will release OlliOlli World and Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition this winter.
Moreover, in order to broaden its sports portfolio, the company acquired the mobile games developer Nordeus to strengthen mobile game business with its first-ever soccer offerings.
Such investments made by this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company in improving its franchises and adding new games are expected to drive growth in users and engagement and help Take-Two improve competitive prowess against the likes of Activision Blizzard (ATVI - Free Report) , Nintendo (NTDOY - Free Report) and Electronic Arts (EA - Free Report) . You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.