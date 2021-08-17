Tesla ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) is scheduled to hold its much-awaited Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day on Aug 19 at Palo Alto, CA, as confirmed by CEO Elon Musk on Twitter. The event will outline Tesla’s future plans and approaches to AI technology in order to achieve an autonomous driving future. The announcement of the AI day has created an enormous buzz among fans of the electric vehicle (EV) giant, as well as automobile investors at large as the automaker is likely to make several key announcements related to new innovations in the autonomous driving space at the event. What to Expect From the AI Day?
Will Project Dojo be the Central Focus of Tesla's (TSLA) AI Day?
Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) is scheduled to hold its much-awaited Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day on Aug 19 at Palo Alto, CA, as confirmed by CEO Elon Musk on Twitter. The event will outline Tesla’s future plans and approaches to AI technology in order to achieve an autonomous driving future.
The announcement of the AI day has created an enormous buzz among fans of the electric vehicle (EV) giant, as well as automobile investors at large as the automaker is likely to make several key announcements related to new innovations in the autonomous driving space at the event.
What to Expect From the AI Day?
The event has been conceptualized to share the progress made by Tesla in software and hardware developments related to AI.
The AI Day is expected to shed light on new information about the development progress with respect to Tesla’s much touted Full Self-Driving (FSD) suite.
Full Self-Driving builds on Tesla’s advanced driver-assistance system known as Autopilot, which has additional features, such as the ability to navigate from highway on-ramp to off-ramp and park the vehicle on its own. With FSD, an owner can navigate on autopilot and monitor the vehicle as it makes a full trip between locations sans human intervention, in ideal circumstances. Tesla rolled out the FSD beta software update to some customers in October 2020.
The FSD package, however, has been an extremely debatable topic in the automotive space with investors possessing varied opinions. While many feel that using this software will revolutionize the autonomous driving technology, many others have criticized Tesla for deploying it on public roads since the software is still under development and will take years to be fully developed.
As far as the software is concerned, Tesla is also likely to provide updates on its initiatives to develop neural nets to run its computer vision system.
On the hardware front, speculation is rife that Tesla will provide details about the long-awaited Dojo, its upcoming supercomputer that uses an in-house chip along with a computer architecture optimized for Neural Net Training. This is anticipated to be the central theme of the event.
After announcing Dojo last year, Tesla has been relatively mute regarding its development. Per the EV behemoth, the Dojo supercomputer will be capable of an exaFLOP, one quintillion floating-point operations per second — making it one of the most powerful supercomputers on earth. Dojo will also have the ability to process larger amounts of video training data & efficiently run hypersparce arrays with huge number of parameters, plenty of memory & ultra-high bandwidth between cores.
The invite-only event is also being promoted as a showcase of the company's progress in the use of AI beyond its vehicle fleet. The event will also put light on other applications of AI in Tesla’s products and operations, and other automated features for self-driving and safety.
Musk also tweeted that he aims to use the event as a recruiting platform for Tesla’s AI team. Tesla’s AI team, headed by Andrej Karpathy, seeks to attract experts in the field of machine learning and computer vision as well as neural net specialists. The AI Day will serve as a platform to recruit the best AI talent available in the market.
Tesla recently started rolling out private invites for the event, which consists of what appears to be a multi-layered module of computer hardware, apparently teasing the Dojo supercomputer. Clicking on the RSVP of the invite leads to a rather gripping description of the event.
Tesla, peers of which include Ford (F - Free Report) , General Motors (GM - Free Report) and Volkswagen (VWAGY - Free Report)