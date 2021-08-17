We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Xcel Energy (XEL) Strong on Capex and Clean Energy Plans
Xcel Energy’s (XEL - Free Report) planned investments in enhancing its clean-energy generation capacity and infrastructure along with a consistent rise in its existing natural gas and electric customer base are its key catalysts.
In the past six months, shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 13.3%, outperforming the industry’s rise of 6.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 and 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.98 and $3.17 per share each, indicating respective growth of 6.81% and 6.31% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Additionally, the company’s long-term (three-five years) earnings growth rate stands at 6.13%.
Tailwinds
Xcel Energy continues to invest substantially in its utility assets and renewable projects to provide reliable services to its customers and effectively meet rising electricity demand. The utility expects long-term earnings growth in the 5-7% range. Its new rates and an expanding customer base are its major drivers.
The company is focusing on transition to clean energy. In 2019, the utility's subsidiary NSP-Minnesota filed its Minnesota resource plan, which runs through 2034. It reached 51% carbon reduction in June 2021. Per its plan, it aims to achieve an 85% carbon reduction and completely exit the usage of coal by 2030 as well as generate100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.
Other electric utilities are also adopting measures to supply clean and reliable energy to their customers. Some companies planning to provide absolute clean energy by 2050 are Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) , DTE Energy (DTE - Free Report) and Alliant Energy (LNT - Free Report) .
Xcel Energy has liquidity worth $2,794 million as of Jul 26, which is sufficient to fulfill its near-term obligations.
Headwinds
Xcel Energy’s natural gas transmission and distribution operations are exposed to several risks with leaks and mechanical setbacks impacting its normal operations. Also, the company’s business activities are susceptible to cyber security hazards, which might induce valuable data loss. It is subject to comprehensive environmental guidelines too, which could shoot up its operating costs.