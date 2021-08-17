We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) reported second-quarter earnings of 18 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of a loss per share of 31 cents. The bottom line, however, declined from the prior-year quarter’s figure.
Total Revenues
This solar cell manufacturer’s total revenues of $1,429.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,426 million by 0.3%. The top line also improved a solid 105% from $1,089.3 million reported in second-quarter 2020.
Operational Update
Solar module shipments in the quarter totaled 3.7 gigawatts (GW), matching the higher end of the guided range of 3.5-3.7 GW. This includes 167 megawatt (MW) for the company's utility-scale solar power projects. Total module shipments increased 26% on a year-over-year basis.
Gross margin was 12.9% in the quarter, above the guided range of 9.5-10.5%.
Total operating expenses were $158.4 million, up 55.7% year over year. The increase was due to higher research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses, and selling and distribution expenses.
Interest expenses were $14.8 million, down from $17 million recorded in the year-ago period.
Financial Update
As of Jun 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $814.2 million, down from $1,178.8 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Long-term borrowings as of Jun 30, 2021 were $530.8 million, up from $446.1 million on Dec 31, 2020.
Guidance
For the third quarter of 2021, the company expects total module shipments of 3.8-4 GW including approximately 275 MW of module shipments to its own projects. Total revenues are expected in the range of $1.2-$1.4 billion. Gross margin is expected between 14% and 16%.
For 2021, Canadian Solar reduced its total module shipments to 16-17 GW from 18-20 GW while revenues are reaffirmed in the band of $5.6-$6.0 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.81 billion, higher than $5.8 billion, the midpoint of the guided range.
Zacks Rank
Canadian Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
