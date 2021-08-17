We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $36.92, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%.
Heading into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 6.27% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ANF as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 26, 2021. On that day, ANF is projected to report earnings of $0.68 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 195.65%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $865.1 million, up 23.88% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $3.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +552.05% and +19.39%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ANF. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ANF is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, ANF is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.15, which means ANF is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that ANF has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ANF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ANF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.