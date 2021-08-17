We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FedEx (FDX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
FedEx (FDX - Free Report) closed at $281.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.62% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the package delivery company had lost 5.23% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.
FDX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 21, 2021. In that report, analysts expect FDX to post earnings of $5.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.56 billion, up 11.61% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.28 per share and revenue of $89.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.12% and +6.46%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FDX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FDX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note FDX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.75, so we one might conclude that FDX is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that FDX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FDX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.