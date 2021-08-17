We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nike (NKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nike (NKE - Free Report) closed at $172.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 7.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NKE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NKE to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.84%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.53 billion, up 18.28% from the year-ago period.
NKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $50.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.79% and +12.31%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NKE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.91% higher. NKE is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note NKE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 39.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.59, so we one might conclude that NKE is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that NKE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.
The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.