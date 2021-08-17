Back to top

Oracle (ORCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) closed at $90.82, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had gained 3.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ORCL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ORCL is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.77 billion, up 4.34% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.64 per share and revenue of $42.28 billion, which would represent changes of -0.64% and +4.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ORCL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ORCL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ORCL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.03.

Meanwhile, ORCL's PEG ratio is currently 2.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


