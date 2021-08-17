We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PetroChina (PTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PetroChina (PTR - Free Report) closed at $42.74, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 1.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.94% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PTR as it approaches its next earnings release.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $320.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +371.72% and +14.08%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PTR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PTR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, PTR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.81.
It is also worth noting that PTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.56 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.