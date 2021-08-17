We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Thor Industries (THO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Thor Industries (THO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $120.56, moving +0.92% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%.
Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had gained 12.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 6.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.
THO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, THO is projected to report earnings of $2.85 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.27 billion, up 40.87% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for THO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower within the past month. THO is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, THO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.69.
The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.