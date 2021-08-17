We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Buckle (BKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Buckle (BKE - Free Report) closed at $44.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 6.27% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.
BKE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BKE to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $226 million, up 4.62% from the year-ago period.
BKE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.98% and +22.88%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BKE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BKE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BKE has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.07 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.15, which means BKE is trading at a discount to the group.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.