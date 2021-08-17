We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
FuelCell Energy (FCEL - Free Report) closed at $6.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%.
Coming into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 6.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FCEL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 28.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.19 million, up 13.14% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $73.01 million. These totals would mark changes of +30.95% and +3.01%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FCEL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
