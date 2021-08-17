We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kroger (KR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Kroger (KR - Free Report) closed at $43.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.49% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the supermarket chain had gained 8.77% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from KR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, down 10.96% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.41 billion, down 0.25% from the year-ago period.
KR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.08 per share and revenue of $132.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.24% and -0.2%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, KR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.31.
Meanwhile, KR's PEG ratio is currently 1.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.