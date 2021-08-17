We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lululemon (LULU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) closed at $407.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.32% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 9.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LULU as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LULU to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion, up 47.46% from the year-ago period.
LULU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.08 per share and revenue of $5.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.64% and +35.12%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LULU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.78% higher. LULU is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LULU has a Forward P/E ratio of 57.7 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.08.
We can also see that LULU currently has a PEG ratio of 3.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LULU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LULU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.