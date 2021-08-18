Comtech (CMTL) Unit Secures $1.7 Million Contract for COMET

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. ( CMTL Quick Quote CMTL - Free Report) recently announced that its subsidiary Comtech Systems Inc., part of its Government Solutions segment, has procured orders totaling $1.7 million from an unnamed non-U.S. NATO military customer. Per the deal received during fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, the company will provide COMET (Compact Over-the-horizon Mobile Expeditionary Terminal) for mission critical operations. This over-the-horizon microwave troposcatter terminal provides high capacity and low-latency data links for reliable communications. It is ideally suited for high bandwidth backhaul communications and extends critical services into areas that lack communications infrastructure facilities. COMET operates in the 4.4-5 GHz band and consumes less power with negligible equipment footprint with intricate design features to support tactical communications infrastructure within a medium range of 60 km. It supports disaster recovery and emergency restoral communications anywhere in the world. With a history of providing advanced communications for more than 50 years, Comtech Systems is considered the global leader in modern troposcatter technology. Equipped with a proven expertise in testing of various satellite communications antennas and fiber optics, the segment designs and deploys customized multi-technology solutions for complex networks. Known as a leading provider of turnkey systems for civil infrastructure applications, Comtech Systems’ troposcatter products are increasingly becoming popular among the U.S. and foreign military forces owing to high data rate transmission and reduced operating expenditure. Comtech has created a niche market for highly secure wireless solutions to defend global security and improve public safety. The company continues to provide market-leading products for messaging, location and deployable wireless communications. It offers services to integrate networks, servers, gateways and intelligent peripherals, and provides transmission responses to users. Customers depend on Comtech’s commercial wireless applications, which are based on innovative mobile cloud-computing services like text messaging, public safety solutions, hyper-local search, workforce tracking, social applications, and telematics and navigation. Federal government agencies also depend on its cybersecurity expertise, professional consulting services and highly secure deployable satellite solutions for mission-critical communications. Earnings estimates of the company for the current fiscal have been revised down by 376% over the past year to a loss of $2.76 per share, representing bearish investor sentiments about the stock as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak worldwide mayhem. It remains to be seen if such a steady contract flow can help the company turn the tables in the near future. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 46.7% over the past year compared with a rise of 29% for the industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
