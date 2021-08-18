We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nokia (NOK) Modernizes Vocus' Optical Network in Australia
Nokia Corp. (NOK - Free Report) recently announced that its solution has been deployed by Vocus to build the 200G optical links that covers more than 4,100 kilometers between Brisbane and Darwin.
Vocus is a leading fiber and network solutions provider in Australia. Over the last decade, it has leveraged Nokia’s solutions to provide an exceptional service to its customers.
Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch has been utilized to modernize Vocus’ optical network between Adelaide, Brisbane and Darwin, to deliver 200G with the capacity to provide 300G and 400G in the future.
The deployment between Adelaide to Darwin and Brisbane to Darwin replaces the existing optical transport network to provide 100G and 10G services to Vocus’ enterprise, government and wholesale customers.
This higher capacity network allows Vocus to provide superior quality services in connecting Darwin to Hypercloud data centers, regional locations and international submarine cables. Nokia’s solution, which is powered by its Photonic Service Engine super coherent digital signal processors, is based on flexible spectrum hybrid architecture.
The cost-effective solution has been designed to combine 200G traffic with economical nodes in regional sites. This allows express traffic and regional traffic in selected locations to be served by the same system.
This upgrade improves the capacity of the Adelaide, Brisbane and Darwin links to ensure that Vocus can address the increasing data consumption demand and deliver ultra-high speed.
Nokia is well positioned to benefit from the growing demand for next-generation connectivity. It has made meaningful progress in its three-phased journey of value creation.
The company’s focus on capital allocation and technology leadership in 2021 is expected to help it grow profitably in 2022 and beyond.
Nokia’s shares have gained 47.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 5.8%.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
