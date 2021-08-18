Macy's (M) to Post Q2 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

Macy’s, Inc. ( M Quick Quote M - Free Report) is likely to witness top- and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Aug 19, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5,037 million, which suggests an increase of 41.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has improved by two cents in the past 30 days and is currently pegged at 15 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 81 cents. Macy's bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 195.1% in the last reported quarter. This well-known fashion retailer has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 161.8%, on average. Key Aspects to Note
Macy’s second-quarter performance is likely to have gained from continued economic recovery, as pandemic-led restrictions ease and vaccines get rolled out. Such aspects are likely to have aided the company’s performance across its three brands — Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury.
The company is progressing well with efforts undertaken as part of the Polaris Strategy. The strategy is aimed at strengthening customer relationships, expanding assortments and optimizing store portfolio among others. Such measures along with focus on price optimization, inventory management, merchandise planning and boosting private label offerings are likely to have driven performance during the quarter in review. Moreover, the company is undertaking prudent measures to boost online sales. It has been striving to bolster omni-channel capabilities, such as curbside pickup and same-day delivery as well as enhancing mobile and website features to deliver superior shopping experience. It has also been undertaking measures to boost customer engagement through the expansion of its loyalty programs. Such upsides are likely to have aided the company’s top line during the second quarter. In its last earnings call, management stated that second-quarter top-line is likely to be in the bracket of $4.9-$5 billion. Management projected earnings in the range of 3-12 cents per share. However, adverse impacts stemming from supply chain disruptions, caused by the pandemic, cannot be ruled out. Also, elevated operating expenses such as higher delivery costs are a worry. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Macy’s this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Macy’s has a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +137.7%. More Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some other companies you may want to consider as our model shows that they also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. ( AEO Quick Quote AEO - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.82% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Urban Outfitters, Inc. ( URBN Quick Quote URBN - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.59% and a Zacks Rank #2. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ( BBBY Quick Quote BBBY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.46% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.
Image: Bigstock
Macy's (M) to Post Q2 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?
Macy’s, Inc. (M - Free Report) is likely to witness top- and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Aug 19, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5,037 million, which suggests an increase of 41.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has improved by two cents in the past 30 days and is currently pegged at 15 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 81 cents. Macy's bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 195.1% in the last reported quarter. This well-known fashion retailer has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 161.8%, on average.
Key Aspects to Note
Macy’s second-quarter performance is likely to have gained from continued economic recovery, as pandemic-led restrictions ease and vaccines get rolled out. Such aspects are likely to have aided the company’s performance across its three brands — Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury.
The company is progressing well with efforts undertaken as part of the Polaris Strategy. The strategy is aimed at strengthening customer relationships, expanding assortments and optimizing store portfolio among others. Such measures along with focus on price optimization, inventory management, merchandise planning and boosting private label offerings are likely to have driven performance during the quarter in review.
Moreover, the company is undertaking prudent measures to boost online sales. It has been striving to bolster omni-channel capabilities, such as curbside pickup and same-day delivery as well as enhancing mobile and website features to deliver superior shopping experience. It has also been undertaking measures to boost customer engagement through the expansion of its loyalty programs. Such upsides are likely to have aided the company’s top line during the second quarter.
In its last earnings call, management stated that second-quarter top-line is likely to be in the bracket of $4.9-$5 billion. Management projected earnings in the range of 3-12 cents per share.
However, adverse impacts stemming from supply chain disruptions, caused by the pandemic, cannot be ruled out. Also, elevated operating expenses such as higher delivery costs are a worry.
Macys, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Macys, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Macys, Inc. Quote
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Macy’s this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Macy’s has a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of +137.7%.
More Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some other companies you may want to consider as our model shows that they also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +15.82% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.59% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +5.46% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.