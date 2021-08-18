Here's Why You Should Retain Equinix (EQIX) Stock for Now

Equinix, Inc. ( EQIX Quick Quote EQIX - Free Report) enjoys solid demand for inter-connected data-center space at its facilities, stemming from the rising need for digital infrastructure and cloud adoption. In order to meet the growing demand, the company is expanding its IBX data centers globally. Though expansion efforts amid this backdrop are strategic fits, such moves involve huge capital outlays. Also stiff competition adds to its woe.
Robust growth in cloud computing, Internet of Things and big data, and greater call for third-party IT infrastructure are spurring demand for data-center infrastructure. Moreover, growth in artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicle and virtual/augmented reality markets is anticipated to be robust over the next five to six years.
As infrastructure providers for this rapidly-growing digital economy, data-center providers such as Equinix,
Digital Realty Trust, CyrusOne Inc. and CoreSite Realty Corporation, are well placed for sustainable growth.
Equinix is capitalizing on these tailwinds by developing and acquiring data centers globally. In second-quarter 2021, the company opened three facilities in Bordeaux, Helsinki and Silicon Valley.
Moreover, the company’s joint venture (JV) with Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC to develop and operate xScale data centers in Europe attracts additional partners and other hyperscale providers to Equinix's ecosystem. In June, the company announced about the agreements for an additional JV in the form of limited liability partnerships with GIC.
Apart from these, the company is increasing its service offerings and inter-connection solutions. Acceleration in enterprise cloud adoption and increasing cloud or Internet customers’ demands for the highly inter-connected data-center space is strengthening Equinix’s inter-connected ecosystem and will likely boost recurring revenues.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 20.1% over the past six months, outperforming the
industry's growth of 16.4%. In addition, the trend in estimate revisions for 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company, as it has witnessed marginal upward revision over the past month.
Considering the strong growth potential in the data-center market, competition from other providers has intensified. Equinix competes with neutral colocation providers, as well as traditional colocation providers, Internet service providers and web-hosting facilities. The increased competition is anticipated to prompt aggressive pricing policies, making Equinix vulnerable to pricing pressure.
Also, capital-intensive expansion efforts to meet the growing demand for colocation and inter-connection services are likely to increase its debt. Growing debt burden will likely adversely impact its results as interest expenses would go up.
Note:
Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.
Image: Bigstock
