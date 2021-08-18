We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lilly (LLY) Phase III Eczema Study on Lebrikizumab Meets Goal
Eli Lilly & Company (LLY - Free Report) announced data from two pivotal phase III studies, which showed that its investigational IL-13 inhibitor, lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (“AD”), also called eczema.
The phase III ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 studies met the primary and all key secondary endpoints, including skin clearance and itch improvement, at Week 16.
The top-line data from the two studies showed that more than half the patients treated with lebrikizumab, as a monotherapy, experienced at least 75% skin clearance as measured by Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score. Full data from the two studies will be presented at a future medical meeting.
Lebrikizumab was added to Lilly’s portfolio with the acquisition of Dermira in February 2020.The FDA had earlier granted Fast Track designation to lebrikizumab for moderate-to- severe AD in adult and adolescent patients. The candidate is also being evaluated in a phase III combination study (ADhere) with topical corticosteroids in AD, data from which is expected to be available later this year.
Lilly’s stock has risen 59.8% this year so far compared with an increase of 17.2% for the industry.
Lebrikizumab is part of Lilly’s immunology pipeline, which also includes candidates like mirikizumab, being studied in late-stage studies for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Key marketed drugs in Lilly’s immunology portfolio include, Taltz and Olumiant.
In a separate press release, Lilly announced that the FDA has approved a new delivery option for Lyumjev, its new rapid-acting insulin. Lyumjev 100 units/mL has been approved for use in an insulin pump to improve glycemic control in adults with type I and II diabetes. Lyumjev, a new fast-acting formulation of Lilly’s insulin lispro (Humalog), was approved by the FDA in June last year.
