Lilly (LLY) Phase III Eczema Study on Lebrikizumab Meets Goal

Eli Lilly & Company (LLY - Free Report) announced data from two pivotal phase III studies, which showed that its investigational IL-13 inhibitor, lebrikizumab significantly improved skin clearance and itch in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (“AD”), also called eczema.

The phase III ADvocate 1 and ADvocate 2 studies met the primary and all key secondary endpoints, including skin clearance and itch improvement, at Week 16.

The top-line data from the two studies showed that more than half the patients treated with lebrikizumab, as a monotherapy, experienced at least 75% skin clearance as measured by Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score. Full data from the two studies will be presented at a future medical meeting.

Lebrikizumab was added to Lilly’s portfolio with the acquisition of Dermira in February 2020.The FDA had earlier granted Fast Track designation to lebrikizumab for moderate-to- severe AD in adult and adolescent patients. The candidate is also being evaluated in a phase III combination study (ADhere) with topical corticosteroids in AD, data from which is expected to be available later this year.

Lilly’s stock has risen 59.8% this year so far compared with an increase of 17.2% for the industry.

 

Lebrikizumab is part of Lilly’s immunology pipeline, which also includes candidates like mirikizumab, being studied in late-stage studies for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Key marketed drugs in Lilly’s immunology portfolio include, Taltz and Olumiant.

In a separate press release, Lilly announced that the FDA has approved a new delivery option for Lyumjev, its new rapid-acting insulin. Lyumjev 100 units/mL has been approved for use in an insulin pump to improve glycemic control in adults with type I and II diabetes. Lyumjev, a new fast-acting formulation of Lilly’s insulin lispro (Humalog), was approved by the FDA in June last year.

