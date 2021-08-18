We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BYD and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.
Boyd Gaming is one of 260 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BYD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD's full-year earnings has moved 39.74% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, BYD has returned 38.14% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -4.14%. This means that Boyd Gaming is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, BYD belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.92% so far this year, so BYD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on BYD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.