Has Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Echo Global Logistics (ECHO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Echo Global Logistics is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 136 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ECHO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECHO's full-year earnings has moved 22.29% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ECHO has returned 20.66% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 9.07% on average. This means that Echo Global Logistics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, ECHO belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.53% this year, meaning that ECHO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
ECHO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.