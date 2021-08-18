We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Jabil (JBL) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Jabil (JBL - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Jabil is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. JBL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBL's full-year earnings has moved 12.56% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, JBL has returned 41.81% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 22.96%. This means that Jabil is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, JBL belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.38% this year, meaning that JBL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
JBL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.