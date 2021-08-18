We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Toyota Motor (TM) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Toyota Motor (TM - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Toyota Motor is one of 110 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TM's full-year earnings has moved 3.20% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, TM has returned 16.84% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -6.34% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Toyota Motor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, TM belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.15% this year, meaning that TM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track TM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.