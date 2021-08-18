We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Magnolia (MGY) Stock Faintly Moves Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY - Free Report) stock has shown no substantial movement since second-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Aug 2. In fact, the firm’s shares failed to display an uptrend despite impressive bottom-line and top-line performances as well as an upbeat third-quarter production guidance, which indicates growth from the sequential quarter’s reported figure.
Delving Deeper
The company reported second-quarter adjusted net income per share of 56 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reversed the year-ago quarter’s loss of 8 cents per share.
This outperformance can be primarily attributed to better-than-anticipated production volumes. The South Texas-focused company’s average daily oil output of 31,897 barrels per day surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30,734 barrels.
Total revenues came in at $250.73 million, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $229 million. Moreover, the top line rose 202.7% from the year-ago level of $82.84 million.
Production & Prices
Magnolia’s oil and gas production reported a year-over-year increase of 1.25% to 64,946 boe per day (comprising 72% liquids). Oil volumes at 31,897 barrels per day were down 6% from the level achieved in second-quarter 2020.
The average realized crude oil price during the second quarter was $64.80 per barrel, reflecting a 229.2% rise from the year-ago period’s realization of $19.68. The average realized natural gas liquids price was $22.26 per barrel, up 181.1% from the year-ago period’s tally while natural gas prices increased 142.9% year over year to $3.28 per thousand cubic feet. Overall, the company fetched $42.42 per boe compared with $14.19 a year ago.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Quote
Balance Sheet & Capital Expenditure
As of Jun 30, Magnolia had $190.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. The oil explorer’s long-term debt of $387 million represented a debt-to-capitalization of 31.5%. In the reported quarter, the company spent around $54 million on its capital program.
Guidance
Magnolia plans to spend around $150-$175 million on drilling and completion activities for the latter half of the year.
Total output in the third quarter of 2021 is expected to be around 67,000 boe/d, implying a 3% rise from the second-quarter reported level.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Magnolia currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Other top-ranked players in the energy space include Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) , Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) and Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) , each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.