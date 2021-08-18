We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $45.94, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.63%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 1, 2021.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.12 per share and revenue of $244.75 million, which would represent changes of -24.44% and +33.59%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
