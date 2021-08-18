We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chewy (CHWY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $92.59, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%.
Heading into today, shares of the online pet store had gained 11.6% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.63% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CHWY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 1, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 87.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.17 billion, up 27.36% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $8.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.33% and +25.76%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CHWY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.63% higher within the past month. CHWY currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, CHWY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 781.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.58, so we one might conclude that CHWY is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, CHWY's PEG ratio is currently 39.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.27 at yesterday's closing price.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.