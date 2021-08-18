We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
DocuSign (DOCU) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know
DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) closed at $285.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.71% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had lost 0.94% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 1.69% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.63% in that time.
DOCU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 2, 2021. On that day, DOCU is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 129.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $482.48 million, up 40.99% from the prior-year quarter.
DOCU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +86.67% and +40.05%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DOCU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DOCU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, DOCU is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 171.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.15.
We can also see that DOCU currently has a PEG ratio of 3.06. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
