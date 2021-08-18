We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW - Free Report) closed at $278 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.63%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SNOW as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 25, 2021.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.57 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion, which would represent changes of +68.68% and +87.67%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SNOW. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SNOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SNOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.