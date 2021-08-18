Back to top

Image: Bigstock

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV - Free Report) closed at $37.72, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 2.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.63%.

XPEV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 26, 2021.

XPEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.74 per share and revenue of $2.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.34% and +144.63%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for XPEV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.3% lower. XPEV currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

