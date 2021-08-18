We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Accenture (ACN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Accenture (ACN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $329.30, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%.
Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had gained 6.17% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.63% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 23, 2021. In that report, analysts expect ACN to post earnings of $2.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.48 billion, up 24.42% from the year-ago period.
ACN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.79 per share and revenue of $50.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.83% and +14.1%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ACN currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note ACN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 37.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.15, which means ACN is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that ACN has a PEG ratio of 3.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consulting Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.
The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.