We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Jabil (JBL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Jabil (JBL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $59.37, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturer had gained 12.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.63%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from JBL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, JBL is projected to report earnings of $1.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.64 billion, up 4.6% from the year-ago period.
JBL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.54 per share and revenue of $29.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +91.03% and +8.34%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JBL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JBL is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, JBL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.19.
Also, we should mention that JBL has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JBL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.