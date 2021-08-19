Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (
ISRG Quick Quote ISRG - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ISRG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s main business drivers.
Headquartered Sunnyvale, CA, Intuitive Surgical Inc (
ISRG Quick Quote ISRG - Free Report) designs, manufactures and markets the da Vinci surgical system and related instruments and accessories, which is an advanced robot-assisted surgical system. The surgical system comprises a surgeon’s console, patient-side cart, 3-D vision system, da Vinci Skills Simulator and Firefly Fluorescence Imaging.
Intuitive Surgical’s robot-based da Vinci surgical system enables minimally-invasive surgery that reduces the trauma associated with open surgery. The da Vinci System is powered by robotic technology which has provided the company with a solid exposure to Mechatronics, Robotocs and Artificial Intelligence for healthcare. The system provides 3-D High Definition vision, which helps surgeons gain superior visual clarity of target tissue and anatomy.
It also manufactures EndoWrist instruments, such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. Additionally, the company sells various accessories comprising sterile drapes for ensuring sterile field during surgery; and vision products that include replacement 3D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci Surgical System, as well as Ion endoluminal system for biopsies.
The company operates through three segments: Instruments and Accessories, Systems and Services.
2020 Results at a Glance
Intuitive Surgical’s 2020 revenues totaled $4.36 billion, down 2.7% from 2019.
The company’s Instruments & Accessories sales were $2.46 billion (56.3% of net revenues), Systems revenues were $1.18 billion (27%) and Services revenues grossed $723.8 million (16.6%).
Bottom Line
Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Intuitive Surgical, Inc. if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $8,934.97, or a gain of 793.50%, as of August 18, 2021, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
The S&P 500 rose 272.57% and the price of gold increased -4.27% over the same time frame in comparison.
Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for ISRG.
Intuitive Surgical ended the second quarter on a solid note, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s revenue growth in the second quarter of 2021 reflected procedure growth and higher-than-expected system placements. Strong segmental performance was seen during the second quarter. Intuitive Surgical recorded uptick in da Vinci procedure volume in the second quarter. Expansion in both gross and operating margins bodes well. Per management, the quarter exhibited both the demand for superior quality minimally invasive procedures along with a return to surgeries that were deferred during the pandemic. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Yet, stiff competition in the global MedTech space and rising costs continue to raise concern.
Shares have gained 8.37% over the past four weeks and there have been 6 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
