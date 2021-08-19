Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK - Free Report) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO - Free Report) is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.7% downward over the last 30 days.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE - Free Report) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE - Free Report) is a device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD - Free Report) manufactures and distributes frozen foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) - free report >>

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) - free report >>

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) - free report >>

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) - free report >>

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) - free report >>

Published in

alt-energy consumer-staples internet medical oil-energy tech-stocks