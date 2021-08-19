We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK - Free Report) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO - Free Report) is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.7% downward over the last 30 days.
IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE - Free Report) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.
McAfee Corp. (MCFE - Free Report) is a device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD - Free Report) manufactures and distributes frozen foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.
