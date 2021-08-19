We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Toll Brothers (TOL) Unveils Regency at Waterside in Ambler
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL - Free Report) recently announced the opening of an extravagant single-family homes community – Regency at Waterside – in Ambler, PA.
Toll Brothers provides its home buyers the chance to customize their homes according to their choice of interiors, flooring, lighting and home automations. This 55+ active-adult master planned community allows buyers to select from 23 all-new one- and two-story designs.
The community offers four different collections. First comes the Liberty Collection, which offers six two story, carriage-style homes. Second is the Endeavor Collection, which offers seven carriage-style home designs, with a few with elevators. Third, the Province Collection is a well-planned single home, with first-floor primary bedroom suites. Finally, The Union Collection is the single-family home community with scenic water bodies around. Majority of the homes have two to four bedroom and bathrooms in total.
With respect to this, John Dean, division president of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania North, stated, “It’s the destination for home buyers seeking a 55+ active-adult community with luxurious home designs, resort-style living and state-of-the-art amenities including a stunning clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pools.”
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Affordable Luxury Offerings Drive Growth
Toll Brothers mostly offers luxury homes and its communities are located in prosperous suburban areas with easy access to major cities. Luxury communities in desirable locations in both high-growth and high barrier-to-entry markets where its tremendous brand, broad range of home price points and unique build-to-order model lend it a competitive advantage. Luxury homes generally face limited competition.
The company continues to seek opportunities to expand its luxury brand to new product lines and price points in a bid to maintain leadership in the luxury segment. At the same time, the company has been strategically adding more affordable luxury communities in view of the current demographic trends, and expanding footprint and customer base. These communities are expected to be more capital-efficient.
Shares of Toll Brothers have gained 34.8% so far this year compared with the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 21.3% growth. The upside is likely to continue, given robust demand owing to solid U.S. housing market fundamentals, less competition in the luxury new home market and buyout synergies.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, Toll Brothers carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the same industry include KB Home (KBH - Free Report) , Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) and NVR, Inc. (NVR - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
KB Home’s earnings for fiscal 2021 are expected to rise 99.4%. Century Communities and NVR’s earnings for 2021 are expected to grow 119.4% and 51.3%, respectively.