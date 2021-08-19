In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
TELUS (TU) Launches 5G Service in British Columbia's Quesnel
Canada-based communications technology company TELUS Corp. (TU - Free Report) has expanded 5G network to Quesnel as part of its C$13 billion investment in British Columbia through 2024.
The company continues to support the citizens of the province with digital solutions as they navigate the pandemic. With this service expansion, residents and businesses will have access to TELUS’ superfast 5G network.
Since 2000, TELUS has invested almost C$240 billion in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum across Canada, with more than C$47 billion in British Columbia.
In partnership with equipment vendors like Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) , Nokia (NOK - Free Report) and Samsung, TELUS is expanding its 5G network to more than 615 communities across the country, including 187 in British Columbia by the end of this year.
Apart from superfast speeds, 5G offers a lot more capabilities than 4G networks, including increased capacity, ultra-low latency and edge computing. These advancements will power new applications that serve enhanced health and educational outcomes for the people of Canada.
TELUS expects to continue benefiting from strong customer additions, thanks to the adoption of its superior connected experiences, innovative product set and premium bundled offerings. The accelerated broadband expansion program is expected to further extend its PureFibre and 5G coverage.
The company is also committed to building a better future for the next generation through investments in innovative technologies and sustainable business practices. It has issued a Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework that aligns its financing strategy with its goal of achieving net carbon neutrality across its operations by 2030.
TELUS’ shares have gained 24.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 11.3%.
