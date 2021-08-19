Back to top

Jacobs (J) Wins $235M INSCOM Contract, Boosts CMS Backlog

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J - Free Report) has won a $235-million U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (“INSCOM”) contract to support the 902nd Military Intelligence Group at Fort Meade, MD.

Per the task order, the company’s Critical Mission Solutions (CMS) will provide counterintelligence, counterterrorism and human intelligence services to INSCOM for a five-year period. The work will facilitate critical sensitive activities in areas of cyber intrusion damage assessment, geospatial intelligence, language-enabled socio-cultural analysis, digital media forensics and human intelligence targeting.

Senior vice president of Cyber & Intelligence, Caesar Nieves, said, "To meet the continuously evolving threats facing national security, we're harnessing our advanced cyber and intelligence solutions along with our integrated approach and wide-ranging program support capabilities to deliver innovative, mission-focused outcomes that are important to our customers."

CMS to Boost Profitability

Jacobs is majorly benefiting from Federal & Environmental Solutions as well as the CMS business. Federal solutions lend support to U.S. federal, public sector, private sector and defense contractors. The company’s CMS unit serves global automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, defense, and nuclear clients as well as the U.S. intelligence community.

In fiscal 2020, 79% of CMS’ revenues were earned by Jacobs from serving the U.S. Department of Defence, Intelligence Community and civil governmental entities. Additionally, 8% of CMS’ revenues were generated from various U.S. commercial sectors. CMS backlog grew 5.5% year over year for the fiscal third quarter, which provided a strong visibility into the base business.

Solid Project Execution: A Boon

Efficient project execution has been one of the main factors driving Jacobs’ performance over the last few quarters. The company’s ongoing contract wins are a testimony to the fact. For the fiscal third quarter, it reported total backlog of $25.4 billion, up 7.4% year over year. This reflects solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services.

The company’s overall 18-month qualified new business pipeline of more than $30 billion remains robust. Jacobs is benefiting from well-funded government programs and cyber, U.S. Department of Defense or DoD, mission-IT, space, nuclear as well as 5G-related projects.

Its shares have gained 21% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 13.5% growth. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 indicate a year-over-year improvement of 13.1%.

